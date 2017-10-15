Uplifting explorations at Creative Gateways

Artists Michael and Sumati Colpitts’ lives have been full of exploration. He is a devout meditator. She is a body worker and gourmet chef. They have both traveled extensively. These travels, to both inner and outer worlds, have profoundly shaped their artwork. Their large body of work, containing both paintings and ceramic sculptures, is pulsating with energy and motion. This weekend, Friday, October 20 - Sunday, October 22, artist collective and gallery Creative Gateways spotlights their work with a special exhibition Uplifting Exploration, which includes an opening reception where you can meet the artists from 5-8 pm on Friday evening.

Both Michael and Sumati bring their unique backgrounds to their ceramic pieces. To them their work holds a living breathing presence and it is their wish that people are able to take the intention and energy that it is imbued with into their home. Creating in clay is their passion and their pieces, both solo and collaborative, reflect that passion. They sculpt the clay, creating a range of pieces from abstracts to mysterious veiled masks and a menagerie of animals.



The clay “speaks” to Sumati. A trained massage therapist, she possesses an acute sense of touch; textures and patterns whisper to her as she works the clay. Essentially she follows the “wisdom of her hands” allowing it to guide her as she brings her pieces to life. Renowned for her lifelike sculptures of animals, her ceramic pieces cut to the essence of her subjects. She deftly captures their personalities actively working to create pieces that dynamically engage with the viewer and bring them joy. This active intention, to give people the essence of joy, is eminently visible in her work and has delighted collectors across the globe.

A whirlwind of creative energy, Michael lived in Ibiza, Spain, from 1975 through 1982 where he became fascinated by the desert people of North Africa and the animals of that continent. In his figurative ceramic work, he often uses a distinctive technique that he first created while in Ibiza; rolling out the clay such that it can be folded and used like fabric.

The delicate folds he creates on his mask pieces are reminiscent of Mary’s veil on Michelangelo’s “Pieta.” His figurative pieces range from these haunting veiled masks to figures of couples wrapped in each other and Buddha’s where the flowing fabric-like quality almost makes it seem as though they are ecstatically dancing.

Much of his current inspiration comes from the qualities of silence and peace that he has cultivated in his meditation practice. His mixed media abstract paintings vibrate with energy, and contain a sense of richness and depth that is created by his use of multiple layers. As he works the painting’s dimensions are created through gesso, light charcoal, modeling paste, grog, sand, thick oil colors, acrylic washes and transparent oil washes to create a lovely, luminescent quality.



Though he is working in vastly different mediums viewers can feel his unparalleled voice in each piece beckoning the viewer within. His work has been shown in Barcelona, Ibiza and Manises, Spain, Sun Valley, Idaho and Marin County, California.

There will be an opening reception for Uplifting Exploration from 5-8pm on Friday October 20th. Guests are invited to meet the artists, enjoy wine and organic treats as they browse the inspiring gallery space.

Creative Gateways is an artist’s collective and public gallery space in Sedona, Arizona. Its working studios are open to all and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage with the creative process.

The gallery space showcases the innovative and lively work that results from this very special environment, for visitors to discover, explore, and take home with them. Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd in Sedona. For more information about Creative Gateways, please visit www.CreativeGateways.com or call 928-862-4440