Helping hand for new gym bleachers

Tom Disisto from the Jerome Elks Club, left, recently presented a $1,000 check to Clarkdale-Jerome School District Superintendent Danny Brown and Clarkdale-Jerome School Board President Jill Zaske that Brown says “will go towards our new gym bleachers.”
