Letter: Beaver Creek School ‘G’ for Great

Editor:

I am happy to see that Beaver Creek School received a C this year in the State Board of Education’s preliminary grades.

I know it is not a fantastic grade, but our students and staff worked really hard to achieve the best grade they could.

We are very happy, not to mention extremely relieved to not have to be put on an improvement plan.

This of course, doesn’t mean we are out of the woods though. We now need to use that data to work harder to try and motivate the students into wanting to keep learning and pushing themselves to the next level.

I know that there has to be some accountability, but I really hate that the state gets to put a label on a school based off of a test.

Beaver Creek School is a wonderful place to work and go to school.

Beaver Creek has a lot of great things to offer the students besides a letter grade.

The school has an awesome staff that really puts a lot of effort and caring into the success of our students.

A label does not define who we are, especially when it is given by an outsider.

I would give Beaver Creek a G for GREAT.

Thank you,

Cheryl Guth

Fourth grade teacher at Beaver Creek School