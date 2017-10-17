Meet Clarkdale artist Ann Metlay at Oct. 19 Friends of Clark Memorial Library’s Reopening Book Sale

Joining the Friends of Clark Memorial Library’s Grand Re-Opening festivities, local author and artist Ann Metlay will speak on “The Magic of Libraries” at 4 p.m. in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Friends will have copies of her latest work, Sensations in Color, a book of word artistry, on sale for signing after her talk.

The popular author of It Happened in the Cottonwood Library Parking Lot gladly rearranged her schedule to help the Friends celebrate CML’s 90th birthday in style.

“Of course, I want to be there when Clark Memorial re-opens,” she said.

And she’s in good company.

The Mingus Union Honors Choir and Jerome Ukulele Orchestra will add their magic to the official Grand Re-opening Celebration on Thursday.

On Friday, October 20, Clarkdale music maven Cynthia Strom will present “Fun with Music, Movement, and Percussion Instruments” at 3 p.m. in the Clark Memorial Library.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m., internationally acclaimed cartoonist Michael Gallagher debuts his age-integrated “KIDS CREATE CARTOONS & COMICS” workshop, also in the library.

FCML’s three-day used book sale runs 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium and 10 am until 6 pm on Friday and Saturday in the Library, right next to the Clubhouse in the Clarkdale Civic Center.

Check the Friends website (www.ClarkMemorialLibrary.org) for more details, or email Friends@ClarkMemorialLibrary.org.