New Verde Valley business: Tadeo's Barber Shop

CAMP VERDE – Tadeo’s Barber Shop is new to Camp Verde, having just opened on Oct. 2 in the Wingfield Plaza a few doors down from Sutler’s Steak House.

But Sergio Tadeo isn’t new to the hair stylist business. Now 25, the Cottonwood resident has been a barber for almost three years, where he worked until recently at Elevated Touch, near Blimpie.

“I thought it was time to challenge myself in the next step in my career,” says Tadeo, who was brought to Cottonwood from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico by his parents who were “in search of the American dream, which I am pleased to say I believe I am living.”

When did you decide to become a barber?

“The Barber I used to go to in Prescott Valley, he told me as much as I like haircuts, he suggested I become a barber,” Tadeo says.

At 21 years of age, Tadeo moved down to the Phoenix area for eight months as he attended barber school.

“Then I came back to Cottonwood,” he says.

How do you stand out in an industry with a lot of choices?

“I specialize in men’s haircuts of all ages, from your traditional haircut to the latest trends,” Tadeo says. “All my haircuts include a neck shave, something barber shops lack these days.”

Modern, original, and in-style haircuts are some of Tadeo’s specialties.

Oh, and Tadeo does haircuts only for men – and boys.

“It’s a learning experience, getting the rhythm of what you do, what you don’t do,” Tadeo says. “I look forward to bring my great skills to the residents of Camp Verde and surrounding areas.”

What do you like most about your work? What do you like least about your work?

“What I most like about my work is the interaction I have with each customer,” he says. “The bond you make with them is incredible. Every day my clients have good stories.”

Tadeo says that a good barber is more than someone who cuts hair.

“We become therapists, we become their friends,” he says. “You ask how someone’s day is going, you become more than a barber. You become his friend.”

Tadeo says the best part of his job is the satisfaction he feels with “the joy my clients get when their hair cut is done exactly as the wished.”

What he likes least about his work? When the day “is slow.”

Tadeo’s Barber Shop is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

To spend more time with his young family, Tadeo will take Mondays off beginning the week of Nov. 2. From that point forward, Tadeo’s will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Tadeo’s accepts cash only for haircuts, which start at $15 for adults, $14 for boys age 13 and younger, and $13 for men ages 60 and older. No appointments are necessary.

Call 928-567-2147 for more information.

More about Sergio Tadeo

Age: 25

Occupation: Barber

Hometown: Cottonwood, via Hermosillo Sonora Mexico

Family: Two children: daughter, Arianna, 9; son, Sergio III, 2.

Hobbies: spending time with family, visiting family in Mexico and in California, watching the Los Angeles Lakers

As a child, what did Tadeo grow up wanting to become? A police officer. “I think every kid’s dream is to be a police man,” he says.