Obituary: Nancy M. Robinson
Nancy M. Robinson, 75 passed away peacefully October 10th, 2017 surrounded by her family in Phoenix.
Nancy was born in Prescott, she also lived in Phoenix and in Camp Verde. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother Fleda Ford, father Walter William Ford and brother Billy Ford.
Nancy is survived by her two sons Steve (Sue) and Chris (Char), 3 grandchildren Mike (Dawn), Diana and Matt, and 3 great grandchildren Junior, Amari and Oliver.
A celebration of life for Nancy will be held in Phoenix. Details available by family.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.