5 Things to do on the drive

This weekend brings a vortex of colors and events in the Verde Valley. Our fall tour begins winding down twisting turns of Oak Creek Canyon among turning foliage where you can stop to bite into a fresh juicy Autumn apple, chug down a mug of suds while dancing a polka, and end up dipping your feet into the Verde River among blooming Yellow Viguieras.

1- Oak Creek Canyon. Drive the canyon and check out the foliage starting at the Oak Creek Overlook where Native Americans sell jewelry, then stop along the historic highway and capture golds and reds in West Fork Canyon. Indian Gardens is great for lunch or then grab a Dairy Queen ice cream cone!

2- Sedona Plein Air Festival is a week-long celebration of two dozen master painters in action painting extraordinary landscapes in unique workshops. Artists will paint in Uptown Sedona on 89A from the Arts Center to Pink Jeep Café in the final paint-out of the festival on Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to Noon. Free.

3- The Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks is hosting the 5th annual Red Rocks Oktoberfest on Oct. 21 at the Posse Grounds Park in West Sedona. The oopmah sounds of the Polka Katzen (4-6pm (Flagstaff) and The Naughty Bits playing from 6-8pm. This Craft Beer version of a traditional German celebration features area brewers. Tickets to $15 at the door or $10 before.

4- The Slide Rock State Park Fall Festival is Oct. 21 in Oak Creek Canyon. The Park today is still a working commercial apple ranch producing more than 1,200 boxes of apples in 2007. Bring a picnic, exhibits and demonstrations, wild plants, kid’s activities at the Junior Ranger Station, tractors and flywheelers. Admission to Slide Rock - $30 per car. 9 am – 3:30 pm

5- Cornville American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary in cooperation with the newly constructed GALPIN RV CENTER will host their inaugural Oktoberfest Car Show fundraiser on Sat. Oct. 21, 2017, at 925 E. State Hwy 89A Cottonwood. Parking starts at 7:30am; the show opens at 9am, judging at 1pm followed by awarding prizes. Trophies will be given to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.