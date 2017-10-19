Mingus, Camp Verde stay put in latest AIA realignments

Wednesday, the AIA unveiled the initial conference placements for the 2018-2019 school year, but there won’t be many changes for Mingus Union or Camp Verde high schools.

Mingus Union is set to remain in the 4A Grand Canyon and Camp Verde in the 2A Central.

The Grand Canyon would not have any changes, while the Central will lose Mingus Mountain to the 1A West and Paradise Honors to the 3A West while adding Joy Christian.

2018-2020 4A Grand Canyon Bradshaw Mountain 1604 Coconino 1516 Flagstaff 1605 Lee Williams 1102 Mingus Union 1258 Mohave 1198 Prescott 1431

JC is Glendale and while they won the state football championship in 2012 and in 2015, they went 0-8 last year and are 1-7 this season.

The alignments could change though, as schools have until Oct. 24 to appeal their placements.

The alignments are for the two-year scheduling period that starts in 2018-19.

The conference placements are just based on enrollment.

With 1,258 students, Mingus Union is the fifth largest school in the GCR. Flagstaff (1,605) is the largest and Lee Williams (1,102) the smallest.

With 497 students, Camp Verde is the largest school in the Central. Joy Christian (145) is the smallest.

Cross country, golf, wrestling and tennis alignments have not been released for Mingus Union.

Swimming and diving will move to Division II and the other sports are remaining in the same spot as this year.

The cross country and wrestling alignments haven’t been released yet but every other Camp Verde sport is the same as this year.

In the 6A ranks, that conference will no longer give region champions automatic bids to the football playoffs. Also Tucson High will be in 6A East Valley Region and the 6A Southern region will only have three teams after it lost its three Tucson teams.

2A Central 2018-2020 Camp Verde 497 Glendale Prep 258 Joy Christian School 145 Northland Prep 346 Sedona Red Rock 393

The 6A Southern will be entirely Yuma teams. This season the winner of the Yuma division plays the winner of the Tucson division to crown the 6A Southern champion.

Five Yuma schools, (Yuma, Cibola, Kofa, Gila Ridge and San Luis) considered applying to play in the California Interscholastic Federation’s San Diego Section but decided not to.

Casteel is moving from the 3A to 5A. The new AIA members are expected to be 4A Canyon View, 3A American Leadership Academy Gilbert and 1A Cicero Prep.