Mingus swim beats Sedona to retain Heisley/Estes Cup

SEDONA — Mingus Union swimming and diving retained the Heisley/Estes Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

The Marauders beat cross valley rival Sedona Red Rock 106-82 for the third year in a row to keep the trophy.

“It’s awesome, it’s fantastic,” said Mingus head coach Gretchen Wesbrock. “This is our third year in a row of getting the Heisley/Estes Cup, so it’s a pretty big deal.”

The boys beat Sedona Red Rock 50-44 and the girls 56-38.

The Scorpions won it in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 before the Marauders took control. Northland Prep was also at the meet and finished first, avenging a narrow dual meet loss to Mingus Union in Cottonwood.

NPA edged Mingus Union 95-93 in the combined scores and 52-42 with the boys but the girls beat the Spartans 51-43.

“They worked hard, we’re a small team,” Wesbrock said. “Certainly smaller than NPA, so it was awesome to be as close as we were to them. We beat them earlier in the season in our dual meet and they came back strong (Tuesday).”

Wesbrock said lots of Marauders impressed her at Sedona, in different ways.

“Some of our front runners are always fun to watch, so Rylie Burke, Gunner Tillemans, Fletch Fangman, Dallin Gordon, Emma Warner, Emily Grasso, those

are exciting swimmers to watch but I think what I’ve been so excited on are some of those who have been training hard: Emma Moore, Charlie Green, Joseph Calhoon, Andrew Peterson, those are the ones that we’re watching just like they’re creeping up there, which is really exciting,” Wesbrock said. Some of those top kids we have that expectation, ‘you’re going to State, what’s it going to look like?’ For others it’s like ‘whoa you might be going to State’ and that’s super exciting for us coaches”

Mingus won both the 200 medley relays, Grasso, Burke, Zoey Arwine and Warner for the girls and Tillemans, Fangman, Peterson and Gordon for the boys.

Sklay Mohr won the girls 200 Free.

The Marauders took the top two spots in the girls 50 freestyle with Arwine taking first and Burke second. Tillemans won the boys 50 Free.

Fangman won the 100 Fly and Tillemans the 100 Free.

The Marauders won both the 200 freestyle relays with Arwine, Grasso, Burke and Warner swimming it for the girls and Tillemans, Fangman, Peterson and Gordon for the boys. Also Warner won the 100 breaststroke.

Up next for the Marauders is the Craig Cummins Invite on Saturday in Mesa at the Skyline Aquatic Center, a site where the state meet will occur. It is a state qualifying meet.

Their last home meet is on Thursday at 4 p.m. against Flagstaff.

As of Thursday morning, Tillemans is third in the state in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the state in the 50 freestyle,

Wesbrock said they will start tapering after the meet in Mesa.

“There’s a lot of kids who are swimming in those real tough spots, which is great,” Wesbrock said. “For them I’m not as worried, I want to get them tapered down, that last qualifier they may not even swim the individual races, they may just be swimming relays at that point, but for our kids that are right on the cusp, that taper week is going to really important to them to be able to make some qualifying times for State.”