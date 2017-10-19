Mingus Union theater kicks off new season with The Mousetrap

COTTONWOOD – For Mingus Union High School’s theater troupe, it’s all about the whoo-dunnit.

At 7 p.m. Friday, ATORT – A Troupe Of Ridiculous Thespians – will begin its 2017-2018 season with Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, known to James Ball at the world’s “longest running play.”

Ball, Choir and Theatre Director at Mingus Union High School, is quick to point out that ATORT will begin its season a week early this year.

Running dress rehearsals this week as it prepares for Friday’s opening night, the cast and crew of the timeless murder mystery will have viewers “guessing ‘who done it?’ from the beginning, right through to the end,” says Ball, who will direct The Mousetrap with the assistance of Ashly Lawler Etzel. Technical direction will be handled by Jeff Neugebauer.

The Mousetrap

In the winter of 1952, a group of strangers are stranded in an English boarding house during a snow storm.

But one of them is a murderer.

The group includes a newly married couple, a spinster, an architect, a retired army major, a strange little man and a judge.

As a policeman arrives on the scene – in skis – one of the guests is killed.

With plenty of intrigue – excuse us for not saying whoo-dunnit – The Mousetrap is sure to keep you on the edge of your proverbial seat.

The Mousetrap stars Audrey Worden and Zeke Collins as newlyweds Mollie and Giles Ralston, Kaitlyn Hicks as the spinster Miss Casewell, Connor McLean as the architect Christopher Wren, Noah Detwiler as Major Metcalf, Zayne Hirsch as the strange little man known as Paravicini, Malia Duarte as Judge Boyle, and Preston Chalmers as Police Sergeant Trotter.

Show times

Mingus Union High School’s A Troupe Of Ridiculous Thespians will present The Mousetrap at the school’s auditorium, located at 1801 E. Fir St. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com, $9 for adults at $9, $8 for seniors (ages 60 and older) and $6 for students and children at $6.

All ticket prices are $2 more at the door.

Tickets can also be reserved over the phone by calling 928-649-4466 or by visiting the Mingus Union High School bookstore, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The Mousetrap is rated PG for mild violence, language, and tense/dramatic situations.

For more information, visit www.mingusperformingarts.com. To sponsor, visit www.mingusperformingarts.com/playbill-ads.html.

Mingus Union High School is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. For more information call the box office at 928-649-4466 or email James Ball, Mingus Union High School Choir and Theatre Director at jball@muhs.com.

