Oakcreek Country Club’s Men’s Golf Association tournament Results

The Oakcreek Country Club Men’s Golf Association (aka The Men’s Club) held its fourth and final major tournament of the 2017 season, The Presidents Cup. OCCMGA president, Joe Mazza, said the hotly contested tournament produced some exceptional golf!

Here are the winners of this year’s four major tournaments:

The Masters (April 5 and 12)

Flight 1 Tony Denholm

Flight 2 Jim Raine

Flight 3 Ray Sharpe

Flight 4 John Klein

Match Play (May 17, 24 and 31)

Flight 1 Tony Denholm

Flight 2 Mike Ray

Flight 3 Jim Raine

Flight 4 Jerry Decker

Flight 5 Bud Simpson

Flight 6 Vic Malkhassian

Partners Best Ball aka “Member-Member” (July 12 and 10)

Flight 1 Mike Ray and Alex Ware

Flight 2 Brian Makoff and Charlie Decker

The Presidents Cup (September 13 and 20) Flight 1 Mike Ray

Flight 2 Dick Mueller*

Flight 3 Steve Niemann

Flight 4 Jim Fischer

*Overall Presidents Cup champion with lowest net score

Trophies for the winners will be presented at the organization’s 49th Annual Membership Meeting and Luncheon on Wednesday, November 15, in the VOCA Banquet Hall. In addition, new members will be welcomed, departed members will be remembered, and the executive officers for 2018 will be elected following an all-you-can-eat buffet lunch catered by Mike Smith’s Redstone Grill, Bar and Patio.