Oakcreek Country Club’s Men’s Golf Association tournament Results

The Oakcreek Country Club Men’s Golf Association (aka The Men’s Club) held its fourth and final major tournament of the 2017 season, The Presidents Cup. OCCMGA president, Joe Mazza, said the hotly contested tournament produced some exceptional golf!
Here are the winners of this year’s four major tournaments:
The Masters (April 5 and 12)
Flight 1 Tony Denholm
Flight 2 Jim Raine
Flight 3 Ray Sharpe
Flight 4 John Klein
Match Play (May 17, 24 and 31)
Flight 1 Tony Denholm
Flight 2 Mike Ray
Flight 3 Jim Raine
Flight 4 Jerry Decker
Flight 5 Bud Simpson
Flight 6 Vic Malkhassian
Partners Best Ball aka “Member-Member” (July 12 and 10)
Flight 1 Mike Ray and Alex Ware
Flight 2 Brian Makoff and Charlie Decker
The Presidents Cup (September 13 and 20) Flight 1 Mike Ray
Flight 2 Dick Mueller*
Flight 3 Steve Niemann
Flight 4 Jim Fischer
*Overall Presidents Cup champion with lowest net score
Trophies for the winners will be presented at the organization’s 49th Annual Membership Meeting and Luncheon on Wednesday, November 15, in the VOCA Banquet Hall. In addition, new members will be welcomed, departed members will be remembered, and the executive officers for 2018 will be elected following an all-you-can-eat buffet lunch catered by Mike Smith’s Redstone Grill, Bar and Patio.
