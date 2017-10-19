Scholars, students and staffers of the month at Camp Verde schools

The overall enrollment of Camp Verde Unified School District is 1565 as compared 1598 one year ago. Current enrollment vs. same time last year: Elementary 648 vs. 685: Middle School 366 vs. 377; Camp Verde High School 496 vs. 470: Accommodations School 25 vs. 31: South Verde High School 30 vs. 35.

CVUSD is hosting an ELL Parent Night Thursday, Oct. 26 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Multi Use Complex in the library.

The Blood Drive is Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. If you are 16 or 17 and meet the requirements, you are encouraged to donate. Parental consent forms can be picked up in the main office, the attendance office, or from Ms. Westfield in room 101. Your form must be signed and turned in before you donate

Credit recovery is each day after school, and on Fridays.

Scholarly thoughts

Golden Door Scholars, in collaboration with colleges and universities, is offering full, four-year scholarships to high-performing undocumented students.

The application deadline is Oct. 25. Learn more and apply now at www.goldendoorscholars.org.

The Coca-Cola Scholarship is open for exceptional high school students dedicated to leadership, service, and action that positively affects others.

150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected each year for a $20,000 scholarship.

Deadline is 5 p.m. ET, Oct. 31.

Earn to Learn Scholarship is now open? It is for any students applying to NAU, ASU, or UA in FA18 or SP19; $4,000 and it closes Nov. 8.

The AZ Milk Producers Scholarship. It is a contest to win $12,000, $10,000, or $8,000 based on a milk mustache photo. Contest closes Nov. 21.

Many more scholarships are available, see a counselor before you miss the deadline.

Students and staffers of the month

Camp Verde Middle School would like to congratulate its Students of the Month for October:



6th grade: Jessica Garcia; 7th grade: Cutter Frisch; 8th grade: Garrett Dulaney; Athlete: Analiese Cordova. Way to go girls and boys, we are proud of you!

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Garrett was recognized at the monthly Kiwanis breakfast.

Camp Verde Middle School would also like to congratulate its Employee of the Month, Mrs. Michael Michelle Penrod. Michael is the 7th grade Social Studies teacher. She is working on her alternate pathway to teaching and is doing a spectacular job!

In keeping with its National Showcase School status for Capturing Kids Hearts, CVMS has started announcing a public affirmation everyday on the morning announcements; Monday is a 6th grade student, 7th is Tuesday, 8th is Wednesday, with Thursday a staff member receiving a shout out. It has been very well received.

Spirit Week

Last week was Spirit Week at CVMS. Wednesday was twin day. The Middle School loves their boss so much, that they decided to dress up like Mr. Howe. I was honored!!

Wednesday, every student was taught hands-only CPR by Copper Canyon and Verde Valley firefighters. CVMS has been doing this regularly the last 8 years.

Mrs. Allred’s 6th grade Language Arts class are playing Quizlet Live and having a blast! Improving vocabulary is a key component to improving reading fluency and comprehension.

Mrs. Wright’s 7th grade Math class explores unit rates and ratios with real world applications, comparing local ads and deciding which makes for a better deal.

Students can relate to the math and understanding its applications in the real world which fuels their learning.

Boss’ Day was Oct. 16. CVMS gave Mr. Howe a Sportsman’s Warehouse gift card and a cake.

Volleyball season wraps up this coming weekend, as the Cowboys travel to Sedona for the league tournament. Good Luck girls!

Community

Mrs. Murphy and some of our students have completed the scarecrow that will welcome those who enter our 9th annual spook house.

Six students, Mary Brogdon, Dru Hardin, Miriam Herrera, Jessica Norman, Paris Weber, and Josephine Yazzie assisted Deon Murphy and Marie Zawel at the Food Bank on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The students and staff help the Food Bank volunteers by putting together food packages, bringing boxes out to cars, and dispersing food and drinks.

This was the third trip to the Food Bank. The students are incredible assets and are greatly appreciated for their efforts, sunny dispositions and kind hearts. It is a fantastic way to give back to their community.

Science

In science, students are close to completing their trebuchet for a pumpkin throwing contest on September 28th at the Cottonwood Fair Grounds.

Art

This week in art, Mr. Middlebrook is showing our students how to prepare for an art show during Fort Verde Days.

Growing Gardens

It has been a goal for a couple of years now to start an official garden program here at Camp Verde Elementary School. This year, we added a gardening club to our Friday camps.

Mr. Lewy has worked with Gardens for Humanity for a long time, keeping a garden plot for his class in our upper elementary courtyard.

This year, he agreed to run the gardening program and has expanded the number of garden beds.

The club has also added bird feeders and a bird bath. In addition, students have asked for a butterfly garden. The goal is for each teacher to have a plot or a container for their class.

They can design lessons that fold gardening into reading, math, and science classes.

Native American Day Performance

In honor of Native American Day, many students who are members of the Yavapai-Apache Nation presented a wonderful celebration filled with traditional music and dancing.

The performers included Arianna Lopez, Janae Medina, Nevaeh Hicks, Delilah Ibarra, K’leigh Lewis, Adrianna Cooper, Eli James, Fernando Sanchez, Ethan Lewis Beauty, Joshua Beauty, Jonah Bates, Adam Honwytewa, Ron Juas (head singer) and Delmundo Cepress (JOM Tutor).

The songs included: Yellow Pollen, Travel Song, Walking Song, Lightening Song, Evening Song and Victory Song.

It was a beautiful and memorable performance! Well done!

Cyber Cowboys Gear Up for Competition

Our Cyber Cowboys Robotics Team traveled to Arizona State University recently for the First Lego League kickoff! Our Cyber Cowboys asked questions of the experts about projects on Hydro Dynamics. This year’s challenge is to come up with a solution to a problem that we have within our water systems. Our students also asked the referees some clarifying questions about their robot missions to help with planning. They enjoyed a great lunch and spent some time exploring ASU as well.

Check back here often to read about our Cyber Cowboys as they compete this season.

Cowboy Community Pride in Action

Mrs. Howe’s students showed us the meaning of school pride and active citizenship on recently. Both of our custodians were out, and these great students volunteered to go around the school collecting trash from the classrooms at the end of the day. They took it upon themselves to make sure our school looked great for classes on Monday morning.

Way to show that Cowboy pride!

4th Graders Perform Celebrate Arizona for a packed house

Our talented 4th graders took to the stage last Thursday evening to perform their musical--Celebrate Arizona--to a packed house! Fourth-graders study the state of Arizona in social studies, and the songs they performed took the audience on a musical tour of our state.

The performance started with three songs focused on our Native American musical history and included drumming and sign language. Audience members were also treated to a song titled Fifty Nifty United States. (Incidentally, this song is a great way for our students to memorize all of the states in our nation.)

A beautiful rendition of De Colores, sung in both Spanish and English, was performed and included a dance with scarves.

Students sang our two state songs: The Arizona March Song written by Margaret Rowe Clifford and adopted Feb. 28, 1919, and Arizona, a song written and performed by Rex Allen, Jr. as an alternate state anthem in 1982. The performance also included recorder performances and historical tidbits between songs. Well done, students!

Upcoming event at the elementary school

This is our 3rd year hosting the Fall Family Round-up for CVES families. Last year, we had 981 attendees at this event. This year, our goal is to have 1,000!



Each classroom will have an activity or display for our students to share with their families along with a gallery walk of student work that will be hung on the walls in the gym.



We will have free popcorn and apples, lots of door prizes, a reading corral, a book fair, a pumpkin decorating contest between classes and voted on by attendees, make-and-take activities, and lots more.