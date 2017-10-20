5-year-old attempted armed robbery case solved using DNA

COTTONWOOD – After five years, an attempted armed robbery case has been solved using DNA.

On Oct. 17, results confirmed that 32 year-old Wesley Michael Robert Smith Jr. was the suspect in a September 2012 business robbery in the 700 block of East State Route 89A in Cottonwood.

Smith, of Cottonwood, wore a hooded mask and carried a wooden club, according to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department.

A struggle ensued between the employee/victim and the suspect. During the struggle, the victim was able to disarm the suspect as well as remove his mask.

The suspect fled on foot before getting any money, said police. Officers were not able to locate him.

The club and mask were sent to the Arizona Department of Public Safety Northern Regional Crime Laboratory for analysis.

On Oct. 18, detectives charged Smith with one count of attempted armed robbery, a felony.

Smith was located at the Yavapai County Detention Center where he was in custody on unrelated charges.

Previously, Smith was arrested for organized retail theft, trafficking stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia during a large Walmart heist in December 2012.