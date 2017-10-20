Police search for car involved in hit-and-run

A motorcyclist was treated on scene after a hit-and-run accident on SR 260 in front of the Fry’s parking lot entrance around 12:45 p.m. Friday.
Police are looking for a four-door silver Impala with frontend damage and missing headlight.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital.
