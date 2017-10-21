Happy birthday – for the 107th time!

Before diving into a piece of birthday cake, Cottonwood resident Margaret Burns had lunch at Annie’s on Mingus Avenue with several of her friends.

What did Burns have for lunch? A roast beef sandwich and cole slaw. Originally from Grassy Lake, Alberta where she spent the first six months of her life, Burns was an Iowa farm wife for more than 60 years. Burns, who turns 107 on Oct. 26, has lunch twice each month with several of her friends known as the Senior Single Ladies.

The ladies group rotates its lunch stops, and switches to breakfast during the summer.

Burns is one three ladies in the group who are at least 90 years of age, says Elaine Forbes, one of the group’s younger ladies.