New bus stop in Cottonwood

(Photo courtesy the City of Cottonwood)

(Photo courtesy the City of Cottonwood)

By Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: October 21, 2017 2:23 p.m.

    • The City of Cottonwood announced that it has a “great” new bus stop at the Spectrum Healthcare facility. This was accomplished through labor and financial contributions from Spectrum, Cottonwood Area Transit and City Public Works staff.

    photo

    (Photo courtesy the City of Cottonwood)

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.