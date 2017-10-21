Obituary: Cecil D. Bays 1951-2017

Cecil D. Bays, 66 of Cottonwood, passed away after a battle with cancer on October 18th, 2017.

Cecil was born on July 22, 1951 to Donald and Alice Visger Bays of Shelby, Michigan. The family moved to Illinois in 1977.

He married his wife Patricia Madden on June 3, 1972. They raised three children in Illinois.

Cecil retired as a system tech for Illinois Bell after thirty-one years on August 22, 2002. They and son Tim moved to Arizona on October 22, 2002 and settled in Cottonwood. Cecil retired from Walmart after eleven years in 2014. He also was a member of the Moose since 1977. His hobbies included hunting for gold with a friend, hiking, working at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church and spending time with his family.

Cecil was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; both of his in-laws; a brother-in-law; a sister-in-law; two nephews; a son-in-law and several uncles and aunts. Cecil is survived by his wife Patricia; sons Timothy of Arizona and Chad (Mary) of Illinois; daughter Stacy (the late Bob) Flanagan of Illinois; eight grandchildren: Gabrielle (Brad) Swanson, Kaylie, Savanna, Jeremy, Stephen Flanagan, Jacquelyn, Jacob and Imani Bays; two great-grandchildren Miah and Bryant Swanson; his parents; brothers David (Barbara), Gary (Brenda) and Kevin (Heather) Bays; sisters Sherry Sepanek, Betty (Chris) Olsen and Janette Havel; and a sister in law Sandra (Chris) Roby.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 28, at 11:00 a.m., at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 300 Scenic Drive in Clarkdale, Arizona. Interment will be private with a luncheon following in the fellowship hall of the church.

Information provided by survivors.