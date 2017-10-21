Obituary: Loraine Douglass Clubbs 1936-2017

Loraine Douglass Clubbs was born on April 19, 1936, near Grinnell, Iowa. She was the daughter of Leslie E. Douglass and Eunice Douglass (Nee Stimson). Loraine died October 13, 2017, in Chandler, Arizona.

After graduating from Iowa State Teachers’ College, Loraine began her teaching career in Winslow, Arizona, retiring in 1989 from her position as the girls’ counselor at Winslow High School.

Loraine enjoyed hiking and camping in Arizona, as well as attending musical and cultural events around the state. After moving to Cottonwood in 1997, Loraine became a volunteer at the Clemenceau Museum, to which she was very dedicated.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Charles Robert (Bob) Clubbs; her sister, Virginia Duffey of Wabash, IN; and her two daughters, Nancy Clubbs of St. Johns, AZ and Barbara Clubbs Zsorey of Chandler, AZ.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loraine’s memory to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org).

