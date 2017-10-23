Coaches' corner: Cowboy volleyball hosts senior night on Tuesday

Though the Cowboys Volleyball team is still struggling to find consistency, losing their match to Sedona 3-1; they were still able to find the positive and add a few accomplishments to their list of achievements.

Camp Verde Cowboys came out strong to defeat the Sedona Scorpions in the first set of the night. This was a huge victory, as Sedona is always a top contender in the conference and a very difficult team for the Cowboys to defeat- but they did it! Everyone came out on fire and was able to display some of the best volleyball they’ve played for their home crowd. After winning the first set, Coaches asked the girls four questions; “Are we improving, are we playing hard, do we have great attitudes and are we having fun”... These four questions are very important to this team, because they are the goals that each one of them set for themselves and strive to focus on all season long. The team was proud and happy to answer YES to every one.

Sophomore, Bennett Holm, played one of her best games of the season against top notch Sedona team. Holm’s tallied 8 service aces, 6 digs and did a phenomenal job running the court as setter throughout the night. She has been the teams “super glue” that has held them all together this season; taking on any role that is called upon, playing level headed and has one of the most aggressive jump serves in the conference. As stated last year, Bennet has a very bright future and the program is definitely looking forward to having her for another two years.

Freshman, Maya Hedges, also ended the night strong with 5 attack kills and 3 blocks. Hedges is coming back from an aggressive virus that kept her ill for over a week. Typically Hedges is an all-around player for the team; playing both front and back row positions. However, as her body is continuing to regain its strength, she played only the front row.

Senior, Jade Oium, who is typically an Outside Hitter was seen playing Libero, as she is recovering from a shoulder injury and only able to perform passing. Oium stepped up and ended the night with 7 perfect serve receive passes and 16 digs.

The Cowboys will be playing their final game of the season and celebrating Senior Night Tuessday, October 24th. Freshman play @ 4 pm, JV @ 5 pm and Varsity at 6 pm.