Egyptian Bazaar at Andrea Smith Gallery Oct. 28-29

Mr. Kamal Mostafa will be visiting Sedona from Egypt with a unique collection of Egyptian Historical pieces to treasure. This trunk show will take place at the Andrea Smith Gallery in Tlaquepaque, October 28-29 from 12-5 PM. The collection of old Egyptian Silver, will include scarabs, King Tut, Nefertiti, pyramids, and unique earrings. Mr. Kamal has agreed to bring his private collection of hand-carved sculptures made from pink granite and black basalt stone. We will have the first look before he brings his collection to the Tucson Gem Show. Visit the Andrea Smith Gallery to see this special collection of Egyptian antiquities. Saturday, October 28th from 12-5 PM and Sunday, October 29th 12-5 PM. Andrea Smith Gallery is located beneath the Oak Creek Brewery in Tlaquepaque. Call 928-203-9002 with questions about this event.