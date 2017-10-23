Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Bill Gladwell

The Emerson Theater Collaborative (ETC) brings to Sedona, Bill Gladwell live. To benefit the Emerson Theater Collaborative Children’s Summer Program. ETC’s Summer Youth Theater Program immerses children from 6 to 17 into the world of theatre.

On Stage: Bill Gladwell will read your mind. (That’s a lie.) Bill Gladwell, however, will read your thoughts. (That’s the truth.) Bill consistently stuns audiences across the nation with his live stage shows by providing entertainment that will exceed your expectations. During his 75-minute performance, Bill will seemingly pull thoughts directly from your mind, predict what you will say before it comes out of your mouth, and read you like an open book.

Bill has ranked as the #1 show on Hilton Head Island performing seven nights every week for both locals and the many visitors who came to the island every year. Before Hilton Head Island, Bill had the #1 show out of 60+ shows in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area performing five nights every week.

Bill Gladwell will have 2 performances:

When: October 26, 2017 at 7:00 pm

October 28, 2017 at 3:00 pm

Where: The Collective Sedona, 2nd Floor Vista Hall, (7000 SR179, Sedona AZ, 86351).



Tickets are $25 per person. For more information go to www.emersontheatercollaborative.org and click on Shows and Events Sedona, AZ or call (860) 705-9711. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the program.

About the Emerson Theater Collaborative

ETC Mission

Emerson Theater Collaborative serves youth, community and artists with an emphasis on diversity by producing innovative and exhilarating theater in Sedona AZ.

By exploring timely themes and issues through original works and modern theatrical classics, ETC develops and nurtures emerging and professional artists by collaborating with the Emerson College Network of alumni and students.

Schools!

Use the exciting, proven learning tool of live theater to engage your students. With Emerson Theater Collaborative, Harriet Tubman, Harriet Beecher Stowe and Charles Dickens step out of books and come to life right in your classrooms or assembly hall. Kids love it and history lessons stick!

Theater Alive!

“ETC proves that the theater experience is alive and well for both audiences and actors, and the performances here consistently demonstrate a need for dialogue and thinking about our place in this world. Thank you, Camilla and team, for your hard work, dedication and positive energy!” Elle J. - Lyricist, Actress and Affirmative Action Officer, New York, NY, and Stonington, CT