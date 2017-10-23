Explore Laura Hines’ Evocative Work At Creative Gateways

On the heels of their first anniversary celebration, artist collective and gallery, Creative Gateways, is pleased to welcome artist Laura Hines into their space. An artist and illustrator, she is renowned for her evocative work that captures the sensitivity of her subjects, telling a profound story. As an illustrator, past clients have included photographers, perfumers, rock bands, jewelers, adventure resorts, and department stores. Her work has appeared in Creative Quarterly and Juxtapoz Magazine.

“The artists and staff here at Creative Gateways could not be more thrilled to add Laura’s unique perspective to our art family,” said Creative Gateways gallery director, Angela Palmer. “We are excited to see the art that Laura will be able to produce in our collaborative environment.”

Hines’ work primarily focuses on animal and human portraiture, using graphite pencils to render the delicate details of her evocative, monochromatic images. With time and nature as constant themes in her work, she explores the hazy veil between the past and the present, man and beast, living and dead. “My primary source of inspiration is 19th and early 20th century photography,” says Hines, “where the living, conscious gaze of the dead becomes unsettlingly palpable.”

She finds this same phenomenon in the animal gaze, where there’s an almost discernible spark of consciousness and spiritual recognition between species. “In that moment of connection,” she explains, “linear time and physical isolation fall away, revealing the invisible corridors that connect human beings to otherwise intangible realities.”

Born and raised in the quaint, pastoral surroundings of southern Ohio, Hines grew up immersed in nature and fascinated by its cycles of life, growth, and death. She graduated from Earlham College (Richmond, IN) with a Bachelor’s in French in 2007, and after several years toiling at the lowest rung of the corporate ladder, she began pursuing her lifelong passion for art. In 2010, she earned a certificate in Natural Science Illustration from the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, and that same year she worked for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology as a Bartels Science Illustration Intern in Ithaca, NY. A year later, in 2011, she participated in the Illustration & Visual Storytelling summer residency at the School of Visual Art (New York, NY). She also began working for Juxtapoz Magazine as an Assistant Illustration Editor and Personal Assistant to artist and contributor Hannah Stouffer.

Following the death of her father in 2013, Laura took a three year hiatus from her art-making to explore her love of music and opera, but in late 2016, she decided to return to her true passion. Her work has been exhibited in Seattle, New York City, Italy, New Zealand, and throughout Arizona.



Visitors are welcome to meet Hines at work in her studio at Creative Gateways, as well as browse an extensive collection of her pieces in the gallery.



Creative Gateways is an artist’s collective and public gallery space in Sedona, Arizona. Its working studios are open to all and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage in the creative process. The gallery space showcases the innovative and lively work that results from this very special environment for visitors to discover, explore and take home with them. Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd. in Sedona. For more information about Creative Gateways please visit www.creativegateways.com or call 928-862-4440