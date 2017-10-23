Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Crush Music

Following the release of Weezer (The White Album), the band began working on what they called “The Black Album,” but as they worked, they found the songs they were writing felt more like reveries from a beach at the end of the world.

Instead of forcing a different direction, they began an entirely new album; Pacific Daydream was born.

Pacific Daydream - an album full of the melodic mastery and craftsmanship for which Weezer are known - is a record that navigates the uncertainty between reality and dreams, blurring the line between the listener knowing if they are daydreaming the world of the album, or if the world of the album is daydreaming them.

Tracks include: Mexican Fender, Beach Boys, Feels Like Summer, Happy Hour, Weekend Woman, QB Blitz, Sweet Mary, Get Right, La Mancha Screwjob, Any Friend of Diane’s.

The Used – The Canyon

Sony Music Canada Inc.

Energetic rock band The Used return with The Canyon, their seventh and most ambitious album to date.

The album’s MJ inspired lead single is Over and Over Again. Formed in Orem, Utah in 2001, The Used have enjoyed much success over the course of their career, with three gold records and numerous top 20 chartings including 2014’s Imaginary Enemy, which debuted at #14 on the Billboard Top 200.

The band performed their first two records, Self Titled and In Love and Death, from front to back on sold out nationwide tour last year, which reinvigorated their fan base and left fans wanting more.

Tracks include: For You, Cold War Telescreen, Broken Windows, Rise Up Lights, Vertigo Cave, Pretty Picture, Funeral Post.

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning Of Life

Atlantic

Meaning of Life is the album Kelly Clarkson was destined to make with Atlantic Records, a collection of smart and sensual soul-inspired pop that immediately belongs among the legendary label’s classic canon.

Clarkson united a stellar team of top songwriters and producers to collaborate on her Atlantic debut.

Tracks include: A Minute (Intro), Love So Soft, Heat, Meaning of Life, Move You, Whole Lotta Woman, Medicine, Cruel, Didn’t I, Would You Call That Love, I Don’t Think About You, Slow Dance, Don’t You Pretend, Go High.