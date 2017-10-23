Vino Di Sedona offering live entertainment

Sing along and tap your feet to one of Sedona’s favorite musicians, Rick Busbea at Vino Di Sedona on Wednesday, October 25, 7-10 PM. Rick is known for his outstanding covers of favorite songs by Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett Rick performs covers by other well-known singers, and also performs originals songs he has written. Rick will be back on Sunday for a Sunday-Funday set!

Thursday, October 26, brings Sedona’s rock trio Saffire to Vino Di Sedona, 7-10 PM. Saffire is a straight-up quality Rock & Roll trio with a wide and far- reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving, featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited contrapuntal work. The music consists of a unique variety of tunes, from classical composers such as JS Bach, Leo Brouwer and Isaac Albeniz to R & R legends like Fleetwood Mac, Queensryche and Santana. People are amazed and consistently comment on the original and mesmerizing flavor this wide array of music has.

Though Gina Machovina (classical concert guitarist and singer-songwriter) has only known TJ Brennan (percussion/harmonica/sax) since October of 2016, the musical symmetry between them is unmistakable. “I couldn’t have been more happy than the day TJ walked into one of my performances, began beating the table to an original of mine, and asked where my drummer was. I told TJ that he was a bit late, but could jump in anytime.” A week later, the duo played a gig and people thought they’d been jamming together for years! The show ended an hour late as the encores kept coming. Of TJ, Gina says he is an incredibly talented and intuitive player. “He senses what I’m going to play even before I do! So much fun!” TJ is also enjoying this musical ensemble. “When I first heard Gina, I was super impressed by both her classical guitar work and vocal quality. The music was just beautiful! And now, I’m finding out that she shreds on the electric guitar as well!”

Over the past few months, Al Hinojoza boldly stepped up to round off the Rock and Roll trio, bought a bass guitar, and began learning the instrument, under the grueling and often brutal instruction of wife Gina ~ Thanks Al, we needed you!

Everyone knows (or at least they should) that one of the most rockin’ nights of the month is the Final Friday when Tommy “Rocks” Anderson is at Vino Di Sedona for Beatles Night, 7-10 PM. You can sing along to all your favorite Beatles songs with one of Jerome’s finest musicians Tommy “Rocks” Anderson. Tommy is an acoustic rock musician who has performed on stages throughout Arizona. Tommy combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles to create truly memorable shows.

Tommy was the bandleader for the popular Beatles cover band Ringo McLennonSon, playing clubs and festivals across Arizona. Since moving to Jerome AZ, Tommy has opened up the music store Tommy Rocks, specializing in autographed rock & roll memorabilia, rare vinyl and of course instruments. He has also formed the Sedona Ukulele Posse in conjunction with the Sedona Arts Center.

Tommy’s acoustic Beatles show features hundreds of sing-along Beatles hits, covering songs from The Quarrymen through The Beatles and Beyond, including John, Paul, George and Ringo’s solo hits. Tommy has performed hundreds of Beatles shows, and enjoys interacting with the audience as they sing along to some of the Beatles greatest hits – as well as their most obscure songs. Beatles Night is October 27, and Tommy will be back at Vino Di Sedona on November 10 doing something a little different…

Saturday, October 28, Wine Tasting at Vino Di Sedona is paired perfectly with music by Paolo, 3:30-6:00. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Saturday Night, October 28, brings Sedona sensation Robin Miller, 7-10 PM.

Robin Miller is adored for his gutsy blues and power rock guitar playing, as well as his singing and his prolific songwriting, honed by over forty years of professional experience. His love of playing and singing is contagious. He’s a diverse musician who incorporates many styles, but his fiery guitar solos, and his rich and bluesy rock vocals always get the crowd feeling energized.

It’s Sunday-Funday with music by Rick Busbea at Vino Di Sedona on October 29, 6-9 PM. Rick puts on a high-energy show playing a lot of familiar tunes by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Jim Croce. After re-locating to Sedona from Los Angeles three, Rick is becoming one of Sedona’s favorite musicians.

Music Monday features 2016 Prescott Idol winner D.L. Harrison! D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show! See D.L. at Vino Di Sedona on October 30, 6-9 PM

Put your costumes on for a haunted version of Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona.

For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682