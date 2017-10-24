Cottonwood police step up for ‘Fuel of Dreams’ to benefit Special Olympics

The Cottonwood Police Department’s Fuel of Dreams event will take place Thursday, Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m., at the Fry’s Fuel Station, 1100 State Route 260.
Cottonwood officers will be out there raising money for Special Olympics by washing windows and pumping fuel for customers in exchange for donations. Please show your support by letting one of Cottonwood’s finest wash your windows and pump your gas with 100 percentof the donations going to Special Olympics.
