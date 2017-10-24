Letter: Caterpillar analogy disrespectful to president

Editor:
If I had been stung by a black wooly caterpillar during the Obama administration, would you have made the top headline on your front page, “It Looked Like Barack Obama’s Hair”?
I didn’t think so. You would have had enough respect for our President, or for the office of the President, to blue line edit that headline.
Please try to show your respect (at the very least) for the office of the President during this administration, as well.
Beth Toraason
Camp Verde
Comments
