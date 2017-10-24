Letter‘The Mousetrap’ offers best entertainment value in Verde Valley

Editor:
They’ve done it again! Mingus Union High School thespians, Director James Ball, sets director Jeff Neugebauer, and many helpers have produced a stunning who-done-it, “The Mousetrap.”
What a treasure to have within our midst. The way the actors and actresses inhabit their roles is extraordinary, the set was detailed and believable, and the story quite entertaining.
For a real treat, catch them next weekend--it’s the best entertainment value in the Verde Valley!
Sandy Boothe
Clarkdale
