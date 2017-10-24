Letter: Not hard to justify ‘No No’ vote on budget overrides

Editor:

I first want to acknowledge all my good friends and former teachers who support the continuation of the override. They have been of great service and still are giving service to the Verde Valley.



But like any good novel there has to be an antagonist or a heretic in every group. I am happy to wear that badge.



First, I am opposed to any continuing tax that has arrived at its maturation date.



Part of the original promise was that it was only for a determined amount of time.



Second, the top rated school in Arizona is a charter school. Charters by law, cannot float public bonds or overrides that add to the local property taxes. And yet they do well to produce public education.



My point is that property owners will never see a charter school on their tax bill and yet they thrive with less tax burden to the public. So I vote no, no.

Vicki Jo Anderson

Cottonwood