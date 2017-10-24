McDonalds reopens big-time after Cottonwood renovations

It was a big-time reopening at the Cottonwood McDonalds Restaurant on State Route 260 on Saturday with Ronald McDonald, giveaways, face painting, bounce houses, a rock climbing wall and bungee trampolines.
