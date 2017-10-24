What's Happening: Oct. 25, 2017

Haunted House sponsored by Youth Advisory Commission Oct. 27

It’s nightfall in Cottonwood ... where will you be for Halloween? A dreadful fate awaits most who dare to enter the adrenaline pumping, heart racing...Terror in Old Town!! Cottonwood’s own Haunted House sponsored by the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission and located at 215 E Pima St (CYC). Open: Friday, Oct. 27, Saturday, Oct 28 and Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct 31. All 3 nights from 6PM - 10PM Under age 11 must be accompanied by an adult. $5 admission ($1 off for each can of nonperishable food up to 4 cans-expired food will not be accepted)

Newspaper seeks veteran stories, photos

The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle newspapers are looking for photographs of Verde Valley veterans for inclusion in our Veteran’s Day special section, which will publish Friday Nov. 10, 2017.

Please email photographs to bhelm@verdenews.com as large-format, high resolution jpeg attachments.

In addition, please send a story up to 100 words in length describing your military service to our country. Information must include your name, branch of military service, rank, years of service, connection to the Verde Valley and a summary of your military service.

Or, if you would prefer to mail or drop off a copy of your photograph and story, please use the following address: Salute to Veterans, The Verde Independent, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Photographs and information need to be delivered to the newspaper before Friday, Nov. 3.

63rd Annual Christmas Parade scheduled Dec. 2

2017 Theme “Magical Christmas”

Saturday - December 2, 2017

GRAND MARSHALL: Rotary Club of the Verde Valley

CHECK IN TIME: 9AM at Verde Valley Fairgrounds

PARADE BEGINS: 11AM (Be in line by 10:30AM)

DEPARTURE FROM: Verde Valley Fairgrounds Parking Lot

JUDGE’S STAND: Corner of Mingus and Main

PARADE ENDS: Main and Cactus Street

October 28: Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest at Verde Valley Humane

Join the Verde Valley ​​​​Humane Society at their Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest on Saturday, October 28th.

This spooktacular event starts at 10.30 am at the shelter at 1520 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

Entry fee is a $10 donation per pet, which will go right back to help the shelter pets.

Pre-registration is required and the deadline to enter is October 27th. Owners and their pets will win fabulous first place gift packages worth $175 in the five categories, as well as a grand prize worth $350.

For details and a registration form, vvisit verdevalleyhumanesociety.org or call (928) 634-7387.

5 tips to find financial freedom: free seminar October 26

At this free workshop on October 26 at the Cork & Catch Restaurant, let Mike Simpson, Regional Financial Consultant for Farm Bureau Financial Services, show you how to achieve your financial goals faster.

Whether you want to learn how to protect your assets with an A-B Trust or find out how to maximize your Social Security benefits, this is the one workshop you need to attend.

Make a reservation for either noon or 5 p.m. workshop entitled, “You Don’t Plan to Fail but You Might Fail to Plan.”



Your host, Regional Financial Consultant Mike Simpson is treating you to a luscious lunch or a delicious dinner during the workshop.

This is an excellent opportunity for you to find out:

The secrets of how to maximize your Social Security benefits

How an A-B Trust can minimize your estate taxes

How to leverage your pre- and post-tax retirement savings

What you need to know about successful estate planning.

Mike’s goal is to show you how to live a stress-free retirement and leave a legacy for your loved ones -- even those in future generations.

If You Go:

What: “You Don’t Plan to Fail but You Might Fail to Plan”

When: October 26 at 12 noon; October 26 at 5 P.M.

Where: Cork & Catch Restaurant in “The Port” (the banquet room), 1750 East Villa Drive Cottonwood, Arizona 86326

Cost: None! (Lunch or dinner provided by the host.)

RSVP to Jonna Randall Murdock (928) 649-8686 or jonna.randall@fbfs.com

Local state parks topic of Clemenceau Museum presentation

Max Castillo will be the featured speaker at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum’s Last Friday of the Month presentation on Friday, October 27, 2017.



The presentation starts at 1 p.m. at the museum, located at 1 North Willard, Cottonwood.

Castillo is retired from Arizona State Parks and Trails, where he worked for forty years at two of the five state parks located in the Verde Valley area: Dead Horse Ranch State Park and the Verde River Greenway State Natural Area.



His presentation will include the history and development of these parks, a topic in which he’s vastly knowledgeable. As Castillo stated, “I worked at Dead Horse before it was a state park.”

Joining Castillo will be ranger Jennifer Steffen who will discuss the park system’s recent award from the National Recreation and Park Association.



In the state category, Arizona State Parks and Trails won the Gold Medal for best managed state park system in the nation.

The Last Friday of the Month presentation is a free event and open to the public.

For more information about the Last Friday series, contact museum staff at (928) 634-2868.

Strengthening Verde Valley families through community partnerships

Bright Futures Childcare, a program run by Buena Vista Children’s Services, has seen a variety of families come through their doors. The demographics of these families vary greatly, and the organization is accustomed to servicing non-traditional families every day.

Recently however, one man walked through the door and captured the hearts of the entire Buena Vista team. This man held in his arms his great granddaughter, who he was raising all on his own.

The bond between these two is clearly special and “Great-Grandpa” is a natural when it comes to caring for the baby. However, raising a premature newborn alone, at 76 years old, presents many challenges, and it is important to have tools and guidance to help along the way.

Bright Futures staff quickly became aware that Great-Grandpa might be in need of some items to help him with daily struggles at home, and reached out to another local organization for help. House of Ruth Pregnancy Center’s Executive Director, Stephanie Richey was quick to donate multiple items that Great-Grandpa needed to make daily tasks easier.

In addition to these supplies, House of Ruth is now providing him with other services that they also offer to many parents in our community. This local organization is a champion for many families in the Verde Valley and provides Earn While You Learn Classes, Material Goods, Adoption Information, Referrals, and much more.

Great-Grandpa is one of many grandparents in the Verde Valley who is raising a grandchild. In fact, First Things First, Yavapai Regional Council projects that 13% of children between the ages of 0 and 5 are being raised by a grandparent.

This means that there are 500 grandparents in the Verde Valley that have found themselves in similar situations. It is important that our community offer concrete support systems to strengthen Verde Valley families. Buena Vista Children’s Services strives to create connections with other local organizations such as House of Ruth to create a community that works together to support our local families.

If you would like contribute please contact Bailey at Buena Vista Children’s Services: bailey.bvcs@gmail.com or (928) 301-9105, and please like us on Facebook to get updates on other community strengthening events.

Jerome Elks Lodge Arts and Craft Fair Nov. 4

The Jerome Elks Lodge will present their 24th Annual Arts and Craft Fair which features quality handmade items on Saturday November 4th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for your early Christmas shopping pleasure. This year’s items include jewelry, scarfs, painted items, greeting cards, denim items, baked goods, ceramic angels, knit and crochet apparel something fr everyone.

The snack bar will be serving pancakes and sausage for breakfast and a variety of luncheon items for lunch.

Any questions about the event, call Janet Leuer at 634-5611 . Proceeds from the sale go to the Elks Charity fund which in turn gives help to the community.

Speakers featured at OLLI lunch, learn program Oct. 25

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) weekly Lunch & Learn program will feature Michelle Conway, Director of Marketing, and Kegn Moorcroft, Director of Communications, Sedona Chamber of Commerce October 25

Bring your lunch to this free weekly community event or enjoy some coffee, tea or water with a little snack, 12:30-2:00 in Room 34 of Yavapai College Sedona Center (on Cultural Park Place, across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School) and learn about all the ways that the Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, which plays a key role in promoting tourism in Sedona, tries to balance their mandate to encourage visitors, while considering the concerns of local residents.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

OLLI presents Wisdom, Beauty, and Tea event Oct. 25

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) new weekly free event, Wisdom, Beauty & Tea, presents Rhonda Palas Downey, author of The Complete Book of Flower Essences and Voices of Flowers: Use the Natural Wisdom of Plants and Flowers for Health and Renewal and Beth Kingsley Hawkings, a nature photographer, Wednesday, October 25 at 4:00

Rhonda, an herbalist, homoeopathist, and an expert on flower essences made from flowers of the desert southwest, is the founder of Living Flower Essences and the Center for Plant Studies and Healing Arts.



Beth is the owner of the Sedona Hummingbird Gallery in the Village of Oak Creek. She is also a board-certified music therapist and Fellow of the Association for Music and Imagery, as well as a Charter Member of the North American Nature Photography Association. Her work is also shown at the Village Gallery of Local Artists and the Sedona Arts Center.

Come and meet this local author and photographer, sip exotic teas and savor pastries from Yavapai College Culinary Institute, at Yavapai College’s Sedona Center Atrium (on Cultural Park Place, across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School) for this informal weekly gathering.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

Joe Stack hosts OLLI Brown Bag Brain Buzz Oct. 26

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Brown Bag Brain Buzz will host Joe Stack, a retired HR Manager specializing in leadership who has facilitated a variety of OLLI history courses, whose subject will be Thomas Edison, inventor, entrepreneur, and huckster on Thursday, October 26

At the beginning of the 20th Century, Thomas Edison was one of the most well-known figures in the country. Presidents wanted to be seen with him. Known as the “Wizard of Menlo Park,” he set a record accumulation of 1,093 patents by the end of his life. He was best known for inventing the phonograph, the light bulb, a battery for Henry Ford’s Model T, and the “Kinetograph,” the first commercial motion picture system.

This is a free lunchtime forum, sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus. Bring your brown bag to Room G-103 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale and join us at this presentation as Joe reviews Edison’s life and work, and his big idea that is his greatest legacy.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Halloween Party at American Legion Oct. 27

For American Legion Members: The Boo Crew invites you to a Halloween party Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. The costume contest is at 10 p.m. The night will feature karaoke and drink specials.

1st place is $100. 2nd palace is $75. 3rd place is $50. Boooobie prize$20 gift certificate for Legion’s Friday Fish Fry. 480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood.

A Course in Life and Faith: A Bahá’í perspective class Oct. 28

The Cottonwood Bahá’í community will host a Course in Life and Faith to be held at the Cottonwood Public Library free to the public. This course will explore the existence of God, the need for religion, the oneness of Mankind, equality of the sexes, economic stability through spiritual solutions and many more topics.

If you are wondering about the path our world is taking, the causes of political strife and economic instability, this course may be for you.

The tenth class will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30pm-1:30pm and will be titled: The Immortality of the Human Soul.



The Baha’i Faith teaches “the well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.” Baha’u’llah

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá’í community. No fee, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call (928) 649-5845 or (928) 274-6289.

Dump the Drugs; Help Stop Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse has its grips on our nation in epidemic proportions. Last year in Arizona 790 people died from an opioid overdose, with prescription pain relievers being a driving force.

MATFORCE and area law enforcement hope everyone will help stop this abuse by bringing unwanted medication to Dump the Drugs on Saturday, October 28. Medications can be disposed of at one of nine locations throughout the county, including: Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Chino Valley.

Dr. Leon Cattolico, MATFORCE Board Member said, “Proper disposal of outdated and unused prescription drugs saves lives. Disposing of unwanted medication keeps these potentially dangerous drugs from getting into the wrong hands and also keeps medications from getting into our water systems.”

In the greater Prescott area, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM at the following locations: Prescott Police Department, 222 S. Marina; Prescott Valley Police Department, 7601 E. Civic Circle; Williamson Valley Yavapai County Sheriff Office Substation, 4155 W. Outer Loop Road in Prescott and the Chino Valley Police Department, 1950 Voss Drive.

In the Verde Valley, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM at the following locations: Sedona Police Department at 102 Roadrunner Drive; Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th Street; the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 646 S. First Street, Yavapai County Jail, 2830 N Commonwealth Drive, in Camp Verde; and the Clarkdale Police Department at 49 N. Ninth Street.

For more information call 928-708-0100 or visit the MATFORCE website at matforce.org.

EL Valle Artists Association sponsors workshop by artist Claudia Hartley

EL Valle Artists Association will sponsor an acrylic workshop by Artist Claudia Hartley on October 28, 2017, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The workshop will be held at the Pine Shadows Club House, located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ.

Claudia Hartley has spent her years as an artist, not only creating for her own pleasure, but reaching out to her community as a teacher, holding workshops, participating in events and galleries, and featured in many publications. She has much to share and her workshop will bring a delightful new perspective to those looking for more joy in the creation process. You can learn more about Claudia by visiting her website at www.claudiahartley.com. For more information on the upcoming workshop (such as cost and materials), please contact Irene Bauman by email at ibgrace6@msn.com.



Also, please visit the EL Valle Artists Association website at elvalleartists.org to learn more about membership, meetings and upcoming events or workshops. All are welcome!

Last call for Pumpkin Chunkin, Scarecrow Contest Oct. 28

Last call for Pumpkin Chunkin and Scarecrow Contest! Fall Festival is coming up on October 28th, come join in the fun! Visit www.vvfair.com or call 928-634-3290 for more information. The Fall Festival is held at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, located 800 E. Cherry Street.

Rainbow Acres invites family, friends, public to Western Round-Up

The Rainbow Acres Family & Friends Open House is schedule for Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event is from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Gates open at 8:45 a.m. Please join us for a fun filled day. Wear your Cowboy and Cowgirl best.

Come meet the Arizona Rangers, enjoy a walking tour of Rainbow Acres. Visit the barn where our horses, goats, and guinea pigs live and see our new and refurbished greenhouses at our new Agricultural Center.

For shoppers, we will have the Ranchers arts and crafts, patio stepping stones, as well as fine art displayed for your shopping pleasure. All proceeds benefit the Ranchers and the Rainbow Acres Art Program.

The Blazin’ M Cowboys will be on sight to serenade us with music and if one feels like singing or dancing, please follow your natural instinct to move to the sound of the music.

They will be playing from 11:45 am until 1:30 pm. A grilled hot dog or hamburger lunch (for just $8) will be held on the lawn.

Meet with family, friends and make new friends. Just a perfect way to spend the day!

Our Ranchers, individuals with developmental disabilities love to welcome new friends to their home. They are proud of where they live and like to meet new people. Stop by, say hello and enjoy the day with us. An unforgettable, contagious smile awaits you.

Rainbow Acres is a 50-acre ranch-style community for adults with developmental disabilities. Located just two miles from I-17 off Middle Verde Road, Rainbow Acres is located at 2120 W. Reservation Loop Road in Camp Verde.

Call 928-567-5231 for additional information.

Third annual Pumpkin Picnic Oct. 29

From 11a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, Running River School, Sedona’s Waldorf-inspired grade school initiative will host its third annual Pumpkin Picnic at 221 Brewer Road.

The ever-growing annual event asks families from around Sedona and the Verde Valley to celebrate the entrance of the fall season with a “bring-your-own” group picnic, pumpkin carving and much more.

The grade school and parent cooperative will treat attending families to complementary pumpkin carving, face-painting, slime making, a tattoo booth, and old-fashioned outdoor games.

Many throughout the area will convene amidst a beautiful red rock backdrop for a fun-filled day of activities for families with young ones.

Inspired by Waldorf education, RRS strives to awaken and develop each child’s individual capacities and desire to continually discover the world, and their place within it.

For more information about Running River School visit www.runningriverschool.org or contact Director Guadalupe Pollock at (928) 301-3232.

Fundraiser for 432hz

Blue Sky Ceremonial Community Land Trust

The community fundraiser for the purchase and conversion to ceremonial land trust of 3 acres of pristine riparian land at 432 Blue Sky Drive in the Bridgeport area of Cottonwood will take place Oct. 29 from 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. at the property.



Included will be tours of the land and ceremonial structures, an earth blessing ceremony at noon, conscious music, organic finger foods, and a raffle for private healing sessions on the land. $20 minimum donation at the door. Children welcome!

If You Go….

• What: Fundraiser for 432Hz Blue Sky Ceremonial Community Land Trust

• When: Sunday October 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Earth blessing ceremony at 12 p.m.

• Where: 432 Blue Sky Drive in Bridgeport area of Cottonwood, off Mingus Drive

• How much: $20 suggested at the door, children free; greater donations happily accepted

• More info: Hummingbird cell 928 451 2000; Gillian cell: 831 332 0399; website: www.gofundme.com/432hzBlueSky

Toastmasters Club to host open house Oct. 30

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club makes learning to speak in front of an audience fun and entertaining.



The public is invited to attend a Toastmasters Open House Oct. 30, noon-1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, located at 201 E. Mingus Ave.

The Toastmasters Club is an excellent tool for developing self-confidence, not only while speaking in front of others, but also while participating in many roles, such as Toastmaster, Joke Master and improvisation during table topics.

Toastmasters learn to express ideas, feelings, and beliefs and to experience the warm and friendly environment in which members practice their skills and receive positive feedback.

For more information, contact Lou Rangel at 928-300-4945 or Noah Blough at 626-376-7637, or just show up.

No reservation needed.

Community members host Fall Celebration, Costume Contest

Members of our community have come together to host a Fall Celebration and Costume Contest on Tuesday October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Old Town Square on Main Street, the open lot south of Pizzeria Bocce.

This event is sponsored by the Haunted Group, the Old Town Association and Supervisor Garrison. The event will feature bouncy houses for kids and other activities, as well as a Costume Contest for all ages. The contest will start at 7 p.m. and will be judged by local leaders and business owners.

Prizes will be awarded that evening. This is sure to be a fun and safe event for families, and will coincide with other great holiday-themed events for kids in Old Town including the Safe Night - Halloween in Old Town event sponsored by the Old Town Association and the Haunted House at the Youth Center sponsored by the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission.

The Fall Celebration and Costume Contest event is free, all are welcome.

Camp Verde Halloween Trunk or Treat Planning Oct. 31

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces advance planning for our annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival. The popular event will be on Tuesday, Oct. 31 this year from 5-7 p.m.

Main Street will be closed down from the Circle K store to the Camp Verde Feed Store to allow for a safe environment for families to enjoy the activities.

Last year saw the crowd grow to an estimated 3,000 kids and parents! Businesses, organizations and individuals passed out tons of candy to costumed children strolling the street. Parks & Recreation takes the lead in providing candy for this event by accepting donated funds and then purchasing candy to be parceled out for distribution. Groups with funds to donate are asked to contact Parks & Recreation.

They also coordinate placement of booths and cars along the route to take advantage of this safe closed street area.

In addition to costumed candy gobbling, businesses and groups are invited to organize other activities. These might include a haunted house, musical entertainment or food. AZ Central Land Realty will be doing their Halloween decoration extravaganza and there will be plenty of other decorated businesses and cars. Parkside Community Church, Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde are just some of the community groups that we expect will be joining us for this event.

This is an opportunity for businesses and organizations to participate in a fun community event. Does your business have a piece of big equipment that would look great decorated up? Do you have an employee who can walk Main Street on big stilts? Have a neighbor who juggles?

This is the chance to use your imagination and add a little bit more and create a great family festival. Individuals, organizations or businesses that would like to participate in some way are encouraged to contact Shawna Figy at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation (928)554-0829 to discuss possibilities.

Trunk or Treat at American Legion Oct. 31

Come join us for Trunk or Treat at the American Legion Post 25 on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and features fun and games for children. The event is hosted by the Ladies Auxilary.

480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood. For more information, call 928-634-3004

22nd Annual Halloween Safe Night Oct. 31

Join us in Old Town for a safe night of fun free trick or treating!

Old Town Cottonwood will be hosting its 22nd Annual Safe Night event on Tuesday, October 31st, from 5pm-8pm. Trick-or-treaters are wanted! Approximately 50 merchants in Old Town will be open and ready to pass out candies and treats to the kids. Bring the family to Old Town for a night of fun and check out the new variety of shops and restaurants along the way. Not to mention all the great costumes!

Camp Verde Trunk or Treat Oct. 31

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces our annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival.

This popular event will be on Tuesday, October 31 this year from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Main Street will be closed down from the Circle K store to the Camp Verde Feed Store to allow for a safe environment for families to enjoy the activities.

Businesses, organizations and individuals will be passing out candy to costumed children strolling the street.

Donations this year include funding from the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde, Vince’s Auto Body, Style Up Salon, Lori’s Looking Good Salon, Laid Back Jewelry and Farm Bureau Financial Services.

In addition to costumed candy gobbling, businesses and groups are gearing up their decorations and activities. AZ Central Land Realty will be doing their Halloween decoration extravaganza and there will be plenty of other decorated businesses and cars.

The Camp Verde Bugle will be hosting a “Cupcake Walk” in the Town Hall parking lot. The Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde are just some of the community groups that will be joining us for this event.

McDonald Brothers Construction will be bringing a GIANT piece of decorated construction equipment for the middle of Main Street.

Groups with funds to donate or organizations and businesses that would like to participate are encouraged to contact Michael Marshall at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation (928)554-0828.



Free support group for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients meets

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in eight older Americans suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only cause of death among the top 10 in the nation that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. As the disease becomes more prevalent as people live longer, their caregivers often find themselves in need of support and resources. The free support group program addresses such issues. These meetings for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients are held the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. (please arrive by 9:45 a.m.) The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017.



The group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Meeting Room A. Enter the hospital at the Outpatient Services Entrance. The organizers are excited to host this support group at VVMC as it is a more central location. And, experts from the hospital will be asked to speak periodically. This support group is open to everyone, and we are extending an invitation especially to people who have not been able to attend before. Vast amounts of information is available, so if you have ANY interest in memory disorders, please come check us out. Bonnie Shimko from AZ Care Management Solutions is an official facilitator and will be making as many meetings as she can. For information, call Bonnie at (928) 300-0172 or Barbara at (928) 634-2638 or Fran at (928) 301-3852.



VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10am – 11am at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.

Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.

For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

City of Cottonwood Transfer

Station no longer accepts cash

Due to recent counterfeit bills being accepted, the City of Cottonwood Transfer Station will no longer accept cash.



Credit and/or debit cards only will be accepted at the Transfer Station.

For more information, contact the City of Cottonwood Public Works Department at (928) 634-8033.

Free HIV screening offered

Beginning Oct. 12, free HIV Screening will be offered on Thursdays by appointment only. Results are available in 20 minutes.

To make an appointment, call 928-634-6860. The screenings are sponsored by Sponsored by Yavapai County Community Health Services and Northland Cares.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument

Beginning in October and continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ 86335.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.



For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.