Camp Verde cross country returns to Holbrook for Sectionals

Camp Verde High cross country competed at the Holbrook Invitational short handed but gain experience.

Last Friday the Cowboys went to the meet at the Hidden Cove Golf Course, in Holbrook but because of illness and ineligibility, only two ran.

On the boys side, junior Logan Pratt was 56th, with a time of 23:32.57.

“It was good though,” said Camp Verde head coach Mike O’Callaghan. “It was an extremely windy day, windiest I can remember it being there but he ran better this year than he did last year and last year was better conditions for running, so that was really good for him, to be able to better his time in conditions that were less than ideal.”

For the girls, senior Claudia Escobedo took 28th, in 27:13.29.



“She ran pretty equivalent to what she ran last year,” O’Callaghan said.

The Cowboys return to the course for sectionals on Friday, a rare occurrence of going to meets in the same place in back-to-back weeks.

“It is going to do definitely be fresh in your mind, you take this past Friday’s run and as we review the performances, you can sit down and talk about where was your weak point, where was your strong point, where did various aspects of the run affect how you passed people, how you didn’t pass people and how you competed and raced over all,” O’Callaghan said. “That definitely helps planning for this week to say ‘OK I know I was a little weak on that portion, I just need to be mentally ready, I know I can run this, be uphill, downhill, flat, wherever that weak spot was.’”

The course is also similar to the state meet, which is also run on a golf course.

“It is good in the sense that it is somewhat similar to the state meet,” O’Callaghan said. “It’s not super hills, it’s got some rolling, it’s got some golf cart path, which is what a part of the course at state is. So there’s a very good similarity that work and that is a benefit because you’re qualifying for state on course that it is very much like state. You wouldn’t want to run State qualifying here because what we have as a course is nothing like State (laughs) and so you want to give the kids the best opportunity and that is what you get when you run Holbrook.”

Junior Dominic Pittman seems to have recovered from his illness but sophomore Sy Hanson’s recovery has been slower.

With Hanson sick, O’Callaghan said Pittman is the Cowboy’s best chance to make it to state. He is ranked 78th in the section.

“I think it’s gonna be tight but coach T and I both believe that he can make that top 25 and get there,” O’Callaghan said.