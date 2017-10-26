Camp Verde volleyball loses season finale but shows promise

Camp Verde High volleyball closed out the season with another loss but still showed fight.

On Tuesday night at home the No. 43 Cowboys (3-19, 2-8 Central) lost 3-0 to No. 25 Paradise Honors. Camp Verde finishes the season with a three-match losing streak.

“I’m proud of them,” said Camp Verde head coach Britney Armstrong. “They’ve come a really long ways from the beginning of the season and it was evident (Tuesday) night. They played hard, they played really well but we’re still just battling with that demon: consistency (laughs).”

Armstrong said that while they were inconsistent, that does show they have demonstrated promise.

“We teased all year long that the one thing that we were consistent at this year was being inconsistent but, you know what? It’s promising too, you know what I mean, just because we did see a lot of good moments and we do have a very young, young team; we have a real bright future,” Armstrong said.

The Cowboys filled the stat sheet with digs.

Freshman Maya Hedges had 11 digs, senior Allysa Matthias and sophomore Bennett Holm 10, Jade Oium nine and senior Hannah Collins had seven.

Holm also had some aces.

“A lot of great serves and only two errors for the whole night,” Armstrong said.

Although the Cowboys got swept, they almost won the second set, reaching set point however the Panthers ended up winning it 26-24.

“They came back and they wanted it. They wanted it really hard and unfortunately the other team wanted it just as hard too and it just came down to a few last minute errors,” Armstrong said. “They played their hearts out in the second game and that’s always really commendable to see from a team, to come back out and play hard like that.”

The match saw the return to outside hitter for Oium, who ha been sideline with a shoulder injury.

“She did a really great job, especially since she hasn’t been playing outside for several weeks, probably a month now,” Armstrong said. “She’s just an all around stellar player. She does great in the back row, she’s a consistent server and she’s just a real strong communicator out there. She has a real strong presence on the court, real confident.”

Collins, the Cowboys’ libero, is a player whose progress has really impressed Armstrong.

“Hannah has come leaps and bounds in her passing since I’ve watched her play her sophomore year,” Armstrong said. “She had a real confidence boost, so her passing has come a long ways.”

The other senior, Matthias, played all over the court.

“She’s just tenacious,” Armstrong said. “We have to remind her like ‘hey, you’re not the only one out here,’ because she’s just going after everything, kinda flinging her body everywhere. She’s such a hard worker and she did a really good job stepping up on varsity this year.”

Lil anthem

Sisters Addison and Ella Murdock sang the national anthem before the match, earning big cheers.

Addison is 7 and Ella is 3. They also sang last year.

“They did it so well that we brought them back in this year,” Armstrong said.