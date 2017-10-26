Get an early start on the holidays at the Beaver Creek Adult Center

LAKE MONTEZUMA – Folks in Beaver Creek know that both Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner when the community’s adult center announces the date of its annual Arts and Crafts Festival – and Bake Sale.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. both Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4, the Beaver Creek Adult Center will host the community’s artisans, crafters and bakers, with the overflow at tables set up in Rollins Park, across from the center on Zuni Way.

According to Judy Edwards, the adult center’s secretary, vendors will display – and sell – their original art work, handmade as well as a myriad of jewelry, bath and body products, quilts, scarves, purses, holiday wreaths, crocheted items, stained glass gifts, and mystery novels, to name a few of the items.

There’s also plenty of fresh baked goodies, as well as homemade jams and candies.

Edwards says the annual sale is a great opportunity to support local artists and at the same time start one’s holiday shopping.

Which is convenient, since one of the show’s many vendors says she “tends to lean toward Christmas things.”

“I have quite a variety, the best of the old days,” says Joyce McCallum, a resident of Rimrock.

Says Don McCallum, making holiday crafts is much like his wife’s “art therapy.” Don and Joyce McCallum each lost previous spouses to cancer, then married nine years ago.

Much of Joyce McCallum’s craftwork is made from repurposed items, giving new life to things which has been discarded.

“It’s art in itself,” Don McCallum says.

According to Edwards, this year’s art show will also include a hot dog vendor in Rollins Park.

Admission to the annual Arts and Crafts Festival and Bake Sale is always free, and there’s plenty of parking on Zuni Way and at the vacant Beaver Creek Golf Course and Ranch House Restaurant.

Says Edwards, the annual event is also a fundraiser for the Beaver Creek Adult Center’s library, as well as for its card games and potluck dinners.

The Adult Center is also a “prime location for other organizations for a meeting place,” Edwards says.

Beaver Creek Adult Center is located at 4250 Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma. For more information about the annual Arts and Crafts Festival and Bake Sale, call 928-567-4556.

Except for holidays, the Beaver Creek Adult Center is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday and Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

