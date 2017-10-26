The Method to the Mingus Avenue Madness

COTTONWOOD - Driving through Mingus Avenue hasn’t been a joy for anyone. What is going on, and when will it end? Below is a list of the five phases of the project.

Phase 1: Replacement of Mingus Avenue from Willard Street to SR 89A to include a new water line and a reclaimed water line. “The worst part of Mingus Avenue,” explained City Manager Doug Bartosh.

Time line: Began in May 2012 – completed November 2012.

Cost: A City of Cottonwood project costing $2,094,331.94 (including the cost of roundabout in Phase 2)

Phase 2: Round-about installation at Mingus Avenue and Willard Street “has completely relieved congestion at that intersection,” said City Manager Doug Bartosh.

Time line: Began in May 2012 – completed November 2012.

Cost: A City of Cottonwood project. The cost was included in Phase 1.

Phase 2: Water line replacement from Willard Street to Main Street and the extension of the reclaimed water line from Willard Street to Brian Mickelsen Parkway to water the Cottonwood Middle School and Garrison Park.

Time line: July 2016 to approximately November 2017.

Cost: Total cost financed by Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA): $1,617,519.40 with a $500,000 forgivable principle. City of Cottonwood: $1,117,519. Reclaim line: $158,975.

Phase 4: Placement of Mingus Avenue from Willard Street to 8th Street alignment. This includes sidewalks, bike lanes, and a center turn lane.

Time line: October 2017 to approximately spring 2018. “The water line is going in now,” said Bartosh, adding that the phase is finishing up soon.

Cost: Total: $2,299,493, with $845,000 paid by federal funds, and $1,454,493 paid by the city. ADOT is managing the project.

Phase 5: Replacement of Mingus Avenue from 8th Street Alignment to Main Street to match the rest of Mingus Avenue.

Time line: Approximately spring 2018 to fall 2018. “We have a long way to go,” said Bartosh. “Maybe this time next year. It will be a mess for a while.”

Cost: City of Cottonwood project costing $2,189,063.

*All utilities have been contacted for the Mingus Avenue project, and may add or move utilities such as electric, cable, phone, etc.