Moving contaminated soil in Clarkdale

The Past

A copper smelter operated northwest of Clarkdale from 1915 to 1953 (with the exception of three years as the smelter was sold from United Verde Copper Company to Phelps Dodge Corp.)

The Clarkdale Smelter’s air emissions deposited metal-bearing particles in surrounding soil, including arsenic and lead.



The Present

Freeport Mineral Corporation, the successor of Phelps Dodge Corp., initiated the investigation of the copper smelter’s environmental impacts to Clarkdale soil through the United Verde Soil Program.

Eligible parties, those will elevated concentration of certain metals in their soil, are eligible for free soil replacement and landscape restoration from Freeport Mineral Corporation.

The Future

Freeport Mineral Corporation intends to replace the soil in several areas tested to have high concentration of metals. Areas that were tested in August include the alleys west of Calle Rosas in Centerville, owned by Clarkdale.

The Clarkdale Council unanimously approved the Soil Removal Access Agreements for the Centerville alleyways, allowing Freeport to replace the soil.