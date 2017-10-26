Obituary: Winifred “Winnie” Flood Crnkovich Bohall 1936-2017

Long time Verde Valley resident Winifred “Winnie” Flood Crnkovich Bohall, 80, passed away Monday October 23, 2017 in Cottonwood after a short illness.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years Curtiss Bohall; daughter Janya Ricca of Cottonwood; sons Anthony J. Crnkovich of Cottonwood, Michael R. (Kim) Crnkovich of Cottonwood and Andrew W. Crnkovich of Sanford, MT; brother John M. Flood (Vicki) of Frisco, TX; sister Mary Ann Ricca of Arlington, TX; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A son Mathew and daughter-in-law Kathy both preceded her in death as did both her parents Ann and Roscoe.

Winnie was born on November 4, 1936 in Randolph, NY to Roscoe “Jack” D. Flood and Ann Flood.

She was a graduate of Randolph Central School in Randolph, NY. She attended Geneseo State Teacher’s College in Geneseo, NY and then received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education at Northern Arizona University.

She was employed in the medical field for many years. She was office manager for Drs. Steel and Peters in Cottonwood, a Medical Transcriptionist at VVMC and worked at home for an East Coast based company.

Winnie was proud of rafting the Colorado in the Grand Canyon and raising 5 kids. She enjoyed reading, quilting and baking.

Winnie was an avid supporter of the Town of Clarkdale where she lived for over 25 years. The family requests that gifts in her name be made to the Clark Memorial Library, 39 N. 9th Street, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.

Gathering of friends will be held on November 9th at the Men’s Lounge at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse from 4pm to 6pm.

Information provided by survivors.