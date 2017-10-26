One person injured in quad accident

Clarkdale Police officers responded to a report of an injury accident involving a quad on Allen Springs Road several miles west of the Cottonwood airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to Clarkdale Police. One injured person was flown to Flagstaff, police said. The owner of the quad, 27-year-old Deshawn Bailey, was cited for numerous civil violations, police reported. “Witness stated the injured person was not wearing a helmet,” according to the Clarkdale Police report.