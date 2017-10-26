What’s new in Jerome?

Passion Cellars begins its move

Passion Cellars is in the process of moving to a new location on Main Street, complete with a new patio area. The current location on Hull Ave will become Cabal and will sell a different label with a focus on French wines. The move could happen as early as late November or it may be pushed until January.

Threads on Main is open for business

Opened by the owners of Pura Vida Gallery, Threads on Main sells American-made clothing and accessories on Main Street. The boutique offers locally-made candles, soaps and jewelry.

Town Council approves Hilltop Deli liquor license application

Jerome Council approved Hilltop Deli’s liquor license – which means customers can soon enjoy a beer with their deli sandwich. All of the deli’s ingredients come from local Arizona retailers weekly.