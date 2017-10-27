2 transported after motorcycle accident

COTTONWOOD –One male and one female were transported after a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Mingus Avenue near 12th Street in Cottonwood around 1:20 p.m. Friday.
Cottonwood Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall said the patients suffered traumatic injury after the motorcycle went down.
He said he couldn’t comment when asked if the construction on Mingus Avenue was a factor.
Cottonwood Police Department has not yet provided information about the accident.
