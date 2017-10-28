5 things to watch in sports this week Oct. 29

World Series gets serious

It’s crunch time for the World Series.

At 5 p.m. on Sunday on Fox, the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5. Dallas Keuchel (14-5) is scheduled to start for the Astros.

If necessary, the Dodgers would host Game 6 at 5 p.m. on Fox on Halloween night. Justin Verlander (15-8) is scheduled to the start for the Astros.

Spooky.

Finally, on Wednesday night the Dodgers would host Game 7 if that is necessary. It would also be at 5 p.m. on Fox.

State swim

Mingus Union swimming and diving goes to the show this week.

On Friday the Marauders will send a contingent to the Division III State meet in the Phoenix area. At 1:30 p.m. the diving meet with be held at Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa.

At 3:30 p.m. the preliminaries of the swimming meet will be held at Phoenix Country Day School in Paradise Valley.

The finals will be at 2 p.m. at PCDS.

Marauders return to the playoffs

Mingus Union football returns to the 4A state tournament on Friday.

At 7 p.m. the 15 seeded Marauders will face No. 2 Saguaro in Scottsdale.

The powerful Sabercats have won four state championships in a row.

It’s a tall task for Mingus Union but if you go then at least you can see some of the best players in Arizona, like safety Josiah Bradley. He is a three star recruit according to ESPN.

Penn State looks for another statement win

On Saturday No. 2 Penn State football continues its run through the Big Ten gauntlet when it visits No. 16 Michigan State.

As if their games against Michigan and Ohio State in successive weeks isn’t enough, the Nittany Lions head to East Lansing to face the Spartans. It is their third game in a row against traditional Big Ten powers.

At least they get a break on Nov. 11 when they get to pay Rutgers. Plus they have Heisman contender Saquon Barkley.

The game time is TBD because college football’s TV contracts are awful but it’s sure to be featured prominently.

NAZ Suns open home season against Clips

Not only do the Northern Arizona Suns start their home schedule on Saturday but you could get a prize.

The Suns host the Agua Caliente Clippers on Saturday at 7 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica NAZ Suns jersey.

Plus pregame events include a beer garden and bounce house. They should probably be used separately.

New Sun Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson is the older brother of former Arizona Wildcat Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

The Clippers game is the start of a three-game home stand for the Suns, who also host the Iowa Wolves on Nov. 9 and 11.