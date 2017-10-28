New roof for Hotel Jerome

JEROME -- The Town of Jerome is replacing the roof of the old Hotel Jerome, hoping to plug a nagging problem.

The roof has been leaking water all the way from the roof down to the tenant on the first floor, which is the Jerome Artist Cooperative Gallery, explained Council Member Hunter Bachrach. There are buckets all over, he said, and that’s not right.

So, Bachrach said the town, which owns the historic building, is fixing the roof to stop the leaks, make the building stable and make the “artist cooperative happy.”

But currently there are no plans for any renovations or plans to rent the apartments on the second, third and fourth floors of the building built in 1917.

The top three floors of the former hotel, closed in 1954, have been vacant and Backrach said it would take a “monstrous” amount of renovations to be able to rent those apartments.

He said it would be nice to have low- or middle-income apartments for Jerome, but it would a large investment.

Right now, the focus is to replace the roof, which had asbestos content, so an asbestos abatement company has been working on the hotel, filling about 20 green bags full of debris in three days, he said.

The roof will be like a pond-liner material and will be a 30-year-plus roof, Bachrach said. It was paid for by a $60,000 grant through the USDA, he added.

The hotel was designed by the same architect that designed the Playboy Mansion, Bachrach said. It once had 50 to 60 rooms, a barber shop and restaurant.

The new roof has hopefully turned the building from a “liability to an asset” for the people of Jerome, Bachrach summed up.