Anthony Mazzella live at Relics

Guitar virtuoso Anthony Mazzella will perform a musical variety show at Relics Saturday evening November 4.

The show will feature several sides of Mazzellas musical skills. The shows will start at 7pm with a set of Spanish and Acoustic Fingerstyle guitar featuring music from his CD’s Heavenly Guitar, Unity and Ritual.

Mazzella began studying music on the violin at age 5 He then proceeded to learn the rudiments of music on piano until falling in love with the guitar at age thirteen.

Throughout his adolescence he studied with several private guitar teachers, but Anthony attributes the greater part of his education to ear training. His influences are many, but none more profound than the music and techniques of guitar masters such as Michael Hedges, Pat Metheny, Carlos Montoya, Eddie Van Halen, Andres Segovia and countless others. In the nineties Anthony shared his musical insights by teaching at Knopf Music (where he once took guitar lessons), as a private instructor, and at the Long Island School for Music and Arts.

Anthony was also one of the few chosen understudies of world-renowned guitar master Stanley Jordan. Anthony is also currently teaching private guitar lessons in Sedona and can be reached through the contact page on his website.

Also visit anthonymazzella.com to hear his music, see videos of him performing, photos, reviews and to purchase online tickets.

The show is Saturday November 4. Showtime is at 7 pm with dinner seating as early as 6 pm. The show fee is $15 with purchase of dinner or $20 for show only.

To make reservations by phone 24/7 call Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006. http://anthonymazzella.com