Creative Gateways Explores Overworld-Underworld

Chief Seattle said, “There is no death, only a change of worlds.” Death, rebirth, endings, beginnings. The space between. This could be described as transformation on the deepest level. In November, artist collective and gallery, Creative Gateways, will be exploring the mythologies of transitional space between existences as expressed through the work of their artists with Overworld- Underworld. Join them for an opening reception of Friday, November 3, from 5-8pm during 1st Friday in the Galleries.

New to Creative Gateways artist and illustrator Laura Hines is renowned for her evocative work that captures the sensitivity of her subjects, telling a profound story. As an illustrator, past clients have included photographers, perfumers, rock bands, jewelers, adventure resorts, and department stores. Her work has appeared in Creative Quarterly and Juxtapoz Magazine.

As you gaze upon Hines haunting work a visceral sense of connection to another time and place is summoned. Focusing on animal and human portraiture, she uses graphite pencils to render the delicate details of her distinctive, monochromatic images. With time and nature as constant themes in her work, she explores the hazy veil between the past and the present, man and beast, living and dead. “My primary source of inspiration is 19th and early 20th century photography,” says Hines, “where the living, conscious gaze of the dead becomes unsettlingly palpable.” She finds this same phenomenon in the animal gaze, where there’s an almost discernible spark of consciousness and spiritual recognition between species. “In that moment of connection,” she explains, “linear time and physical isolation fall away, revealing the invisible corridors that connect human beings to otherwise intangible realities.”

Meg Munro’s vivid watercolors are known for their signature glowing images. Using an underpainting technique, she deftly creates an almost ‘stained glass’ effect, lighting up the bright colors and highlighting her distinctive subjects. Her work is in both public and private collections internationally, including Saks 5th Avenue in Fort Meyers and Orlando. She has also been exhibited at the Peter Gray Museum in Puerto Vallarta.



Spirituality, healing and the connection of art with the divine intertwine in her richly intricate work. Her most current selection of paintings, Apparitions, records the invisible nature that lies behind the visible world. She says of the series “I am painting the relationship, as I understand it, of The Divine to Creation.”



Focusing on the archetypal energy of the virgin and the mother, she incorporates religious iconography into lush natural scenes. The pieces are a reflection of her own spiritual journey and her hope is that viewers will be inspired to reclaim their connection with the nurturing mother energy that surrounds us. “These paintings are food for my soul.” Meg states.

Meet these and the other artists at Creative Gateways during the opening reception for Overworld-Underworld on Friday, November 3, from 5-8pm. Sip wine and champagne, nibble on small plates, browse the gallery, meet the artists, and explore the artist’s creative spaces.

Creative Gateways is an artist’s collective and public gallery space in Sedona, Arizona. It’s working studios are open to all and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage in the creative process. Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd. in Sedona. For more information visit www.creativegateways.com or call 928-862-4440