Last Flag Flying

Amazon

Director: Richard Linklater

Writers: Richard Linklater, Darryl Ponicsan

Producers: John Sloss, et al.

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne, Steve Carell, Tammy Tsai, et. al.

In 2003, 30 years after they served together in the Vietnam War, former Navy Corps medic Richard “Doc” Shepherd re-unites with ex-Marines Sal and Mueller on a different type of mission: to bury Doc’s son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War. Doc decides to forgo burial at Arlington Cemetery and, with the help of his old buddies, takes the casket on a bittersweet trip up the East Coast to his home in suburban New Hampshire.

Rated R for language throughout including some sexual references.

Roman J Israel, Esq.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Director: Dan Gilroy

Writer: Dan Gilroy

Producers: Todd Black, Jennifer Fox, Brian Oliver, et. al.

Cast: Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Hennig, Nazneen Contractor, Amanda Warren, Brittany Ishibashi, Annie Sertich, Pej Vahdat, Tony Plana, et. al.

ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ. is a dramatic thriller set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Denzel Washington stars as Roman Israel, a driven, idealistic defense attorney who, through a tumultuous series of events, finds himself in a crisis that leads to extreme action. Colin Farrell costars as the monied, cutthroat lawyer who recruits Roman to his firm.

Rated PG-13 for language and some violence.

LBJ

Electric Entertainment

Director: Rob Reiner

Writer: Joey Hartstone



Producers: Liz Glotzer, et al.

Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Woody Harrelson, Bill Pullman, C. Thomas Howell, et. al.

LBJ centers on the political upheaval that Vice President Johnson faced when he was thrust into the presidency at the hands of an assassin’s bullet in November 1963.

Johnson struggles to heal a nation and secure his presidency.

Rated R for language.