Rollover injures two on SR 89A

CORNVILLE – Two people were injured Sunday after a single-vehicle rollover on SR 89A, about a mile north of the Cornville Road and Mingus Avenue extension intersection.

Verde Valley Fire District responded around 5:11 p.m. to the accident that occurred on the northbound side of SR 89A at milepost 359.

Upon arrival, crews found an SUV with significant damage resting on the passenger side, said Assistant Fire Chief Joe Moore.

There were two patients in the accident. A 19-year-old male, who was reported to have been ejected from the vehicle, was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center for traumatic injuries.

The other patient was a 16-year-old female who was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center by ground with minor injuries.



Assisting Verde Valley Fire District was Department of Public Safety, Arizona Department of Transportation, and Guardian Medical Helicopter.