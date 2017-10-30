Two I-17 accidents two miles apart halt traffic

SEDONA – Two different collisions on I-17 near the SR 179 Sedona exit have traffic at a standstill.

A little after noon Monday, emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer rollover and fire southbound at milepost 297.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. The tractor-trailer was on its side blocking traffic.

Emergency crews were then called to another accident on I-17 southbound, a mile north of the SR 179 exit at milepost 299. This accident also involved a tractor-trailer closed I-17 southbound traffic.

I-17 southbound has partially reopened at SR 179. The left lane has reopened while the right lane remains closed.

Arizona Department of Public Safety said both accidents were injury collisions, and the extent of injuries is unknown.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.