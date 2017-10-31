26.2 Miles ... No Sweat for Verde Valley marathon runners

Verde Valley runners (from left) Ryan Bigelow, Alicia Bigelow and Albert Hilberger all completed Sunday’s Wicked Marathon in Peoria with impressive results. It was the debut marathon effort for all three runners. In all, 41 runners completed the 26.2-mile course with an average time of 4-hours, 49 minutes. Ryan Bigelow finished 16th overall and third in his age division in 4-hours, 26 minutes. Likewise, Alicia Bigelow finished third in her age division, and 26th overall, in 4:57. Hilberger finished second in his age division, and 32nd overall, in 5:21. In the half-marathon event, 194 runners completed the 13.1-mile course with an average time of 2-hours, 27-minutes. Cottonwood’s Kirsten Lennon was 117th overall with a time of 2:27. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Bigelow)