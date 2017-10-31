Coconino fire danger jumps from moderate to high

Coconino National Forest managers increased the fire danger rating from “Moderate” to High.” Due to the decrease in fuel moistures and lack of rain in the forecast, forest managers have made the decision to elevate fire danger levels to high,” explains Jon Davis, Sedona Fire District Fire Marshal, “Fire conditions will likely remain elevated until the weather cools and we see a little rain.”

Know CPR – Save A Life

In a span of a little over five hours, two lives were saved by effective Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday night and again shortly after midnight, Sedona Fire District firefighters and paramedics were called for a person without a pulse and not breathing.



In both cases, CPR was performed until a pulse could be restored. Paramedics call this Return of Spontaneous Circulation or ROSC for short. “The whole the goal of CPR is to return spontaneous circulation in the patient suffering cardiac arrest,” said Captain Jordan Baker, “This is no easy task and to have two saves in a matter of hours is really quite remarkable.”

“You just never know when you will need to perform CPR,” explains Jodie Fowler, CPR Instructor with Sedona Fire District, “less than 8 percent of people that suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital survive,” said Fowler “It is so easy to learn, but for it to be effective, you must practice and know the proper technique.”



Sign up for a CPR Class on the SFD website, under Quick Links at SedonaFire.org.

Smoke Alarms Save Lives – Is Yours Working?

Do you have smoke alarms in your home? Do they work? Saturday morning firefighters from Sedona Fire District, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, visited 36 homes in the Sedona Shadows subdivision to ensure that not only did they have alarms but that they actually worked.



“I feel really good about what we accomplished Saturday Morning,” Said Fire Marshal Jon Davis, “The first two homes that we visited each had two smoke detectors and neither one was working.”



During their visits, firefighters encountered many other homes without working detectors.

What can you do? Here is list of items to check

• Replace the batteries every year.

• If the detector is more than 10 years old, replace it.

• You should have a smoke alarm in every bedroom, outside the area of the bedrooms, and at least one on every level of your home.

• If you need help checking the detectors in your home or installing new ones, please call the Sedona Fire District at 928-282-6800.”

“Our goal is to provide for a safer Sedona,” said Davis, “Outreach programs such as this can and will save lives.”