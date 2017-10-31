Facing end-of-life decisions for your pet

This month I am going to broach the difficult topic of your pet’s end-of-life and the decisions that need to be made. This is a conversion that some may not be comfortable talking about it.



When do you know it is time to say good bye? Does your pet have quality of life? How does the process work? This article will help answer these questions.

Quality of life comes first. How do you know if your pet still has quality of life? What defines quality of life is different for each pet. I recommend sitting down and writing the top 7 to 10 things your pet has always enjoyed doing. For example, greeting you when you come home, going for walks, playing fetch, laying at a particular window or spot - these are the items that define good quality of life.

If these activities no longer bring pleasure, it’s time to cross them off the list. Once 70 percent to 80 percent of the items are gone, the strong indication is that your pet’s quality of life has diminished. The kindness of Euthanasia may be considered at this time.

Next, most want to know what to expect during the process. The process is very peaceful. The pet is sedated, placed under anesthesia, prior to the euthanasia. After the pet is sedated they will receive an intravenous injection of sodium pentobarbital that will stop the heart. The process only takes seconds to minutes. Their eyes will stay open even after they have passed.



During their passing they may urinate or defecate as their body lets go. Once they have passed you have to consider how you want to handle the remains.

If your pet is euthanized, or if they pass on their own, you have a few options. You can have them cremated privately and receive their ashes back, or you can have them cremated with other pets, in which the crematorium will handle the ashes. If you chose to bury your pet, you need to know the local laws regarding this, as it is not legal in all areas. Your veterinarian should be able to answer that question.

When to euthanize, or if euthanasia is the right choice for you, is extremely personnel. It is normal to feel guilt over making the decision or to feel that the decision isn't yours to make. I hope this article helps those who aren't comfortable talking about euthanasia and opens the door for you to be able to discuss this topic further with your veterinarian.