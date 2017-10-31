Grand Canyon adventure author to speak

Author Kevin Fedarko is no stranger to the Grand Canyon. In fact, he has hiked the entire length of the Grand Canyon. Meet Kevin Fedarko, author of the New York Times bestseller “The Emerald Mile,” on Tuesday, November 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Si Birch Community Room at Sedona Public Library.

Kevin Fedarko has written for Esquire, National Geographic, the New York Times, and other publications. He studied at Columbia University and Oxford before joining the staff at Time, where he served on the foreign affairs desk, then later worked as a senior editor at Outside. Fedarko lives and works in Flagstaff.

His first book, “The Emerald Mile: The Epic Story of the Fastest Ride in History Through the Heart of the Grand Canyon,” was a New York Times bestseller and won the National Outdoor Book Award and the Reading the West Award.

This nonfiction adventure tale begins in the spring of 1983, when Kenton Grua and his two companions attempted to set a record for the fastest dory ride through the heart of the Grand Canyon. The largest El Niño on record and torrential rains on the West coast had closed the river. With caution to the wind, the trio secretly launched their hand-built wooden dory, a boat propelled by oars, named the Emerald Mile.

In addition to recounting the trio’s epic dory ride through the Grand Canyon, the author describes the massive flooding that threatened to destroy Glen Canyon Dam. The book, which includes photos, recounts the history of dories, the adventures of river guides, and attempts to save Glen Canyon Dam.



The author will share a slide presentation about the time he recently spent in the Grand Canyon while on assignment for National Geographic. He will talk about threats to our national parks, specifically the Grand Canyon. Many national parks, including the Grand Canyon, face pressures from developers and budget cuts. Visitors continue to flock to the national parks in record numbers, threatening the balance of nature. Fedarko is a champion of the Grand Canyon and often speaks on behalf of the Grand Canyon National Trust.



A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. This program is free and open to the public. Thanks to the Friends of Sedona Public Library for sponsoring adult programs.



